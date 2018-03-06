What’s troubling the main (and unnoticed) driving force in India’s farmlands?

Savitri, 30, was married four months ago to a man from Paljar, Sonipat. Savitri and her husband Shyamlal work together on a farm of a local Zamindar. “We spend equal time on the field and do all kind of agricultural labour. Yet my husband earns more than me,” she said.

The wage difference between the couple reflects the patriarchal mindset, which leads to the woman getting paid less than the man in every job. While Savitri’s husband is paid between Rs 180-200 for a day’s work, Savitri makes a little less than Rs 120 for the same job as his husband’s.

“But I can’t complain. There’s still time that we start earning like men,“ she said.

Dreze agrees. He believes that most of these problems faced by the women farmers in the country stems from deep-rooted patriarchy and discrimination against women. “Unless government starts to acknowledge that women are the pillar of farming in India, and actually starts to work for them, these issues will continue to surface,” he suggested.

The other reason for this wage gap is migration of the men folk to cities looking for jobs and other source of income. Employment in agriculture is available for fewer days per year, which makes it essential for men to migrate in search of better-paid work. Thus women are forced to fill this vacuum.

Ashish Yadav, who runs a women self-help farmer community in Sonipat says that, “In many cases women are also forced to accept work as an agricultural labourer in their own village under meager wages.”

This dependence of women labour, especially during the peak periods of sowing and harvesting, has become very common. “They [women] take up the job for whatever they are being offered. The men folk are away and the responsibility to take care of the family is on a woman’s shoulders,” Yadav said.